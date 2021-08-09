It’s going to be a while longer before Jason Benetti returns to Chicago White Sox broadcasts. Benetti went to Tokyo to call Olympic baseball and softball for NBC, and was planning to rejoin the White Sox CSN Chicago broadcast team this week, but that’s now not happening thanks to him getting infected with COVID-19. Benetti was vaccinated, but experienced a breakthrough case. The White Sox tweeted about that, and about Mike Monaco filling in for him, on Monday, and Benetti chimed in:

1) I’m mildly symptomatic and plan to be back soon. 2 Luis Robert for Benetti is a pretty great trade post-deadline. 3) @MikeMonaco_ is one of the best young play-by-play announcers in the nation. 4) I can still harmonize. https://t.co/IMmfZ3KIJE — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) August 9, 2021

It’s good to see that Benetti’s keeping his spirits and his sense of humor up, and it’s good that he can still harmonize (his singing has been a good source of posts for us over the years). Benetti started calling White Sox games in 2016, first home games only (while Hawk Harrelson continued on road broadcasts), then a full slate (sometimes including quite the travel with his other ESPN commitments) beginning in 2020 following Harrelson’s retirement. We send Benetti all the best wishes as he recovers.

