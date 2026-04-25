Credit: Detroit Tigers

Jason Benetti is a man of many talents. And he got to unveil one of those talents during a rain delay between the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Benetti has quickly established himself as one of the top play-by-play callers in all of sports. He was recently named the lead voice for NBC’s Sunday Night Baseball, in addition to his national college football work for Fox Sports. He even called an NBA playoff game for NBC recently.

He can also do incredible impressions.

We’ve already seen Benetti break out a pitch-perfect impression of fellow top play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough. And while shooting the breeze and killing time during the rain delay, Benetti unveiled it once again. But he added a new one to the repertoire that may be even more impressive – the classic ESPN SportsCenter voiceover guy. In fact, Benetti’s impression was so convincing that he once had former White Sox colleague Gordon Beckham believing that it was actually him who did the voice-overs for the show.

It’s been stated many times before, but Jason Benetti is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/2ayRl5yGTw — Benson (@Miggysbat) April 25, 2026

How phenomenal is that? Frank Caliendo better watch his back because it sounds like Jason Benetti could be coming for his job, too.

In case you’re wondering about the true identity of the SportsCenter voiceover guy, the famous voice belonged to Chris Kelley. ESPN did a feature on him in 2012, and there is another YouTube video of an interview with him in 2018. Kelley served as the voiceover artist for SportsCenter and other ESPN programming for years. Currently, the voice of SportsCenter belongs to voiceover artist Rick Party. No word yet on whether Jason Benetti can do an impression of him as well.