Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images (Tigers walk-off); Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (Jason Benetti)

The Detroit Tigers walked off the Kansas City Royals 10-9 to cap off a crazy Thursday at Comerica Park. The game featured nearly two hours of delays due to rain (two delays) and umpire Andy Fletcher battling an illness (also two delays). And the Tigers trailed 9-7 with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning before scoring three runs to emerge victorious at their home ballpark.

The excellent Jason Benetti had the television play-by-play duties for Detroit SportsNet, and he delivered commentary that paired perfectly with the chaos and triumph of the Tigers’ walk-off win.

Detroit’s Riley Greene had a 3-2 count with two outs and runners on first and second when he hit a double down the right-field line to score Gleyber Torres and Kevin McGonigle.

It’s crazy how quickly things can change in baseball. Trailing 9-7, down to their last strike. Less than 90 seconds later? Tigers walk off the Royals, 10-9. pic.twitter.com/wJ9NDEZoAW — Benson (@Miggysbat) April 16, 2026

Benetti: “Groundball… FAIR DOWN THE LINE! INTO THE CORNER, HUGGING THAT LINE! ONE RUN HOME! MCGONIGLE WAS IN MOTION, AND HE SCORES! AND WE’RE TIED! AND OH MY GOODNESS! THIS DAY GETS NUTTIER!”

Colt Keith quickly capped off the comeback two pitches later with a walk-off RBI single to score Greene.

“GREENE AROUND THIRD! CAGLIANONE HAS A CANNON! THE THROW… NOT IN TIME! IT WAS WELL WORTH THE WAIT! 10-9, YOUR FINAL!” Jason Benetti with the call as the Tigers cap off a three-run ninth to walk off the Royals. The game featured multiple delays. ⚾️🎙️pic.twitter.com/dUIKD4N7UB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 16, 2026

Benetti: “Right side… BASE HIT! “GREENE AROUND THIRD! CAGLIANONE HAS A CANNON! THE THROW… NOT IN TIME! IT WAS WELL WORTH THE WAIT! 10-9, YOUR FINAL!”

“What in the world was that game?!” Benetti added, drawing laughter from broadcast partner Andy Dirks.

Benetti and Dirks form an increasingly popular booth that Awful Announcing readers ranked No. 8 among MLB local broadcasters in 2025.