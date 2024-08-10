Photo Credits: Bally Sports Detroit (Jason Benetti, left); NBC Sports Bay Area (Duane Kuiper, right).

If you attend a sporting event, do not run onto the field. It delays the game and will almost certainly result in a night behind bars. And as we saw during Friday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants, it will get you made fun of.

The Tigers and Giants were tied in the top of the ninth inning. With one out and nobody on base, San Francisco’s Tyler Rodgers was getting ready to throw his first pitch to Detroit’s Bligh Madris. But before he did, the game was briefly delayed by a fan running onto the field.

As is almost always the case, neither Bally Sports Detroit nor NBC Sports Bay Area showed the fan on the field. But Detroit play-by-play man Jason Benetti and his San Francisco counterpart Duane Kuiper both called the action.

“We’re not going to show it because we don’t want to encourage this type of behavior but I will tell you that what Parker Meadows did the other night in Seattle in robbing a home run, this person was unable to do trying to climb back into the stands out in left field,” Benetti said. “It was not exactly Parker Meadows-like vertical leap action and it was directly into the wall. And sometimes, karma does come for you.”

While neither network showed what happened, a fan in San Francisco’s Oracle Park did record the incident. Benetti was correct. Meadows made a brilliant play to rob a home run. This fan’s attempt to jump over the wall was not nearly as graceful. After making a leap which would have struggled to clear a piece of paper, he face-planted and fell back onto the ground.

The delay was not quite over. Something was left on the field, which a security guard ran back to retrieve.

“He left something on the field that had a little bit of a shimmer to it. The security guard went over and picked that up, whatever it is. If it is a wedding ring, whoever chose that is — you know — life choices. ”

As the game resumed, Benetti got one final shot in.

“So, here we go, one down. Well actually two down, but only one out,” he said.

Kuiper, also had some unpleasant thoughts for the fan.

“And now we got a knucklehead on the field,” he said. “We won’t show it to you, but he’s having a conversation with Conforto. Now he’s going to try to run back into the bleachers, and he just missed.”

Kuiper also had some fun with one of the security people.

“Now we got a security person that’s in centerfield, that is running now for the first time in his or her life. Somebody get some oxygen for this person.”

Stay off of the field.

