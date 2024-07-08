Screegrab: ESPN

You never know what might happen when you mic up a Boston Red Sox player.

Earlier this season, Triston Casas shared the story of his father’s arrest during an in-game interview. While he has been sidelined with a fractured rib since late April, we’d like to think the 24-year-old Red Sox infielder would’ve shared the story had he been mic’d up on and off the field.

Casas possesses a level of honesty and charisma as a truly elite storyteller. But there are other stories worth telling regarding the 2024 Boston Red Sox. And one of those stories is about a 27-year-old outfielder who was brought to tears on Sunday.

Speaking of being truly elite, Jarren Duran was among three Boston players named as a reserve to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. The 27-year-old outfielder owns a 4.7 bWAR with a .278/.339/.478 slash line, with 10 home runs, 40 RBIs, and a .817 OPS. Oh, and did we mention he has a league-leading 10 triples and 21 stolen bases, tied for seventh in MLB?

Deservedly, Duran was chosen to join his fellow All-Stars for the Midsummer Classic in mid-July at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. And during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball broadcast, Karl Ravech and the rest of the booth chatted with him in-game.

Ravech asked Duran about his emotions after being named an All-Star for the first time.

Despite his reputation for bold actions, like potentially facing a fine for his profane undershirt, Duran showed a softer side. He confided in Ravech that after receiving the All-Star news, he called his father, and they shared an emotional moment, both crying tears of joy.

“Um, it’s pretty special, honestly,” Duran said as he tried to find the words to explain his emotions adequately. “I called my dad. We both broke down crying. It’s kind of hard to focus on that when you play the Yankees at night. It was one of those quick little love things, but then you have to (get your) focus back up.”

“I called my dad and we both broke down crying.” 🥹 Jarren Duran discuses his All-Star Game selection on #SundayNightBaseball. pic.twitter.com/Wv22pjasWF — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2024

It was a significant achievement and a gratifying moment for the 27-year-old. Last season’s turf roe injury sidelined him from solidifying his place in the major leagues. Before that setback, Duran had a strong showing in 2023, splitting time between the minors and majors. Over 102 games, he slashed .295/.346/.482 with eight home runs, 40 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases. He also racked up 34 doubles, ranking him fourth in the American League and seventh in all of MLB.

And he’s bounced back even stronger, making the tears of joy all the sweeter.

[MLB]