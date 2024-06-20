Jared Carrabis on MLB Network.

NESN is jumping into the alternate broadcast game for its Boston Red Sox coverage for the rest of the 2024 season.

On Thursday, the regional sports network (RSN) announced that Jared Carrabis will host an alternate broadcast on NESN+ called Unobstructed Views for ten games over the rest of the season.

Carrabis will host Unobstructed Views with a different cohost for each broadcast, beginning with Jonathan Papelbon on the debut episode on June 25.

Here’s more from NESN’s release.

The alternate broadcast will be filmed live from NESN’s studio in Watertown, Mass. and the hosts will be joined by guests from the baseball world and other personalities in Boston sports culture. Topics of conversation will include everything from what’s currently trending across the league and in baseball culture, to engaging discussions with NESN’s pre and postgame talent about the game and its storylines. “Unobstructed Views” will also encourage fan engagement through live interactions on social media, featuring a live digital social media wall inside the studio during the show.

Unobstructed Views will air on most Tuesdays through the rest of the season.

Here’s the full schedule, along with the announced guests.

June 25 vs Blue Jays with Jonathan Papelbon

July 2 vs Marlins with Ian Brownhill

July 9 vs Athletics with Jonathan Papelbon

July 23 vs Rockies with Sara Perlman Mancini

July 30 vs Mariners (guest TBA)

August 6 vs Royals (guest TBA)

August 20 vs Astros (guest TBA)

September 3 vs Mets (guest TBA)

September 10 vs Orioles (guest TBA)

September 24 vs Blue Jays (guest TBA)

For NESN, this is a low-risk move, as all alternate broadcasts are. Fans aren’t being forced to watch Unobstructed Views instead of the standard NESN broadcast. It very well could draw in new fans and subscribers to NESN+, and various clips could end up going viral online. The worst-case scenario is that no one watches it and NESN quietly pulls the plug and chalks it up to a failed experiment. It’s a risk worth taking for the RSN.

[NESN]