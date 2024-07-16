Credit: MLB Network

The 2024 Major League Baseball Draft went off this weekend without much of a hitch.

The first-round coverage of the event on ESPN and MLB Network was pretty well-received. Something hilarious emerged from the coverage from someone who, most likely, did not expect to see themselves on MLB Network.

Jackson Reid, a former college baseball pitcher for Lenoir-Rhyne University, a small school in Hickory, North Carolina, and then later Western Carolina, noticed something caught his eye. Reid saw that during the highlight reel the network aired for Florida State outfielder James Tibbs III, he appeared in it.

So naturally, Reid had some fun with his newfound fame.

Dream come true! Thanks to everyone for all the help. Made it on MLB Network 🙏🏻 Extremely grateful for this opportunity. pic.twitter.com/pJnxtLJHwj — Jackson Reid (@jjreid343) July 15, 2024

“Dream come true! Thanks to everyone for all the help. Made it on MLB Network,” Reid joked. “Extremely grateful for this opportunity.”

Laughing at your own expense will always win you points. So it’s no surprise that laughter ensued after Reid’s hilarious post. The former pitcher acknowledged the laughter and did his best to sell himself.

Didn’t expect this many people to see this post!! While the post shows otherwise, I have some good knowledge about pitching that I’d love to talk about!! Y’all shoot me some questions regarding college baseball, recruiting and pitching. 💪🏻 https://t.co/OY6Z0FFc8S — Jackson Reid (@jjreid343) July 15, 2024

“Didn’t expect this many people to see this post!! While the post shows otherwise, I have some good knowledge about pitching that I’d love to talk about!! Y’all shoot me some questions regarding college baseball, recruiting, and pitching,” he said.

When live broadcasting gives you lemons, make lemonade. Thanks to this incidental broadcasting moment, Jackson Reid did precisely that.

[Jackson Reid]