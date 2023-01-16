One ex-player won’t be returning to Detroit Tigers broadcasts on Bally Sports Detroit next season.

Per a report from the Detroit News, Jack Morris is out of the booth in 2023.

A reason for the 67-year old’s departure was not cited, though the Detroit News mentioned ongoing budget cuts and Morris’ desire to spend more time with his son in Minnesota.

It is unclear whether the parting was mutual. Bally Sports Detroit has been making budget cuts since 2020. Also, Morris’ son Miles, a highly-recruited pitcher in Minnesota, is entering his senior season at Mahtomedi High School. Morris talked about wanting to spend more time with him.

Morris was one of several players that served as a Tigers analyst, along with Kirk Gibson, Craig Monroe, and Dan Petry, working with play by play announcer Matt Shepard. The Detroit News reports that Monroe is expected to take on much of Morris’ work in the booth, with Gibson remaining part of the broadcast team and Petry doing more pregame and postgame studio work.

In 2021, Morris was suspended by Bally Sports Detroit and the Tigers after a racially insensitive attempt at humor during a Shohei Ohtani plate appearance.

[Detroit News]