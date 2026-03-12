Credit: FS1

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa and the Americans almost had an embarrassing exit from the 2026 World Baseball Classic after DeRosa incorrectly thought they had already clinched a trip to the quarterfinals before Tuesday night’s stunning 8-6 loss to Italy. The USA was left depending on the result of Wednesday night’s Italy-Mexico game to advance to the quarterfinals, needing either an Italy win or for Mexico to score at least five runs (because of the tiebreaker scenarios).

Well, Italy came through for the USA, in another upset victory.

Italy took down Mexico 9-1, led by the pitching of Philadelphia Phillies star Aaron Nola (five scoreless innings) and the hitting of Kansas City Royals star Vinnie Pasquantino.

Pasquantino put together a legendary WBC performance, crushing three homers at Houston’s Daikin Park.

Vinnie Pasquantino and Italy bail out Mark DeRosa. Team USA advances to the WBC quarterfinals.pic.twitter.com/WmUxMN84Nl https://t.co/Z0WDGUNmKL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 12, 2026

Along with knowing what the win meant for Team Italy, who went 4-0 in pool play, Pasquantino was very well aware of what it meant for the USA.

And during a postgame interview with Fox Sports reporter Jon Morosi on FS1, Pasquantino said, “You’re welcome, USA.”

“That was unbelievable, huh?” Pasquantino said. “You’re welcome, USA. We were thinking of you guys. Over at your hotel. We were thinking of you guys. So, I’m glad you guys can join us in the party.”

“So, when you get back to your phone, Vinnie, what’s that text message going to say from [Royals teammate and USA star Bobby Witt Jr.]?” Morosi asked.

“I’m hoping he’s got a room key for me at his hotel,” Pasquantino responded. “That’s what I’m hoping for.”

Team USA advances to face Canada in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, in what should be another massive TV ratings win for Fox. Pasquantino and Italy will take on Puerto Rico in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.