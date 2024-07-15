Rays players Isaac Paredes and Jose Siri taking a selfie Credit: Tricia Whitaker
Thanks to a 2-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Rays go into the MLB All-Star break at 48-48 on the season.

While Tampa finds itself ten games out of the AL East lead and five-and-a-half games out of an American League wild-card spot, perhaps a newfound tradition can propel the squad down the stretch.

It all started Thursday night when Bally Sports Florida Rays dugout reporter Tricia Whitaker posted that she left her phone unlocked near the dugout and returned to find victory selfies from outfielder Jose Siri and infielder Isaac Paredes.

The duo did it again Saturday night after Tampa’s win over Cleveland.

It’s unclear if the tradition carried over after Sunday’s win, as Whitaker didn’t make a post. Neither Siri nor Parades are All-Stars, so perhaps they’ll spend their break thinking of new poses to break out later.

