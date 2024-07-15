Credit: Tricia Whitaker

Thanks to a 2-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, the Tampa Bay Rays go into the MLB All-Star break at 48-48 on the season.

While Tampa finds itself ten games out of the AL East lead and five-and-a-half games out of an American League wild-card spot, perhaps a newfound tradition can propel the squad down the stretch.

It all started Thursday night when Bally Sports Florida Rays dugout reporter Tricia Whitaker posted that she left her phone unlocked near the dugout and returned to find victory selfies from outfielder Jose Siri and infielder Isaac Paredes.

When you leave your phone sitting unlocked by the dugout, these are the selfies you find in your camera roll upon the game ending. Shout out Jose Siri & Isaac Paredes for the postgame laugh. pic.twitter.com/A2ggoT6pkz — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) July 12, 2024

The duo did it again Saturday night after Tampa’s win over Cleveland.

I present to you a new tradition. Isaac Paredes and Jose Siri stealing my phone for a selfie victory after every win while I am obliviously doing my postgame interview. This is going to be a fun tradition. https://t.co/tOBcSjhlNN pic.twitter.com/EMjWTcUCK9 — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) July 13, 2024

It’s unclear if the tradition carried over after Sunday’s win, as Whitaker didn’t make a post. Neither Siri nor Parades are All-Stars, so perhaps they’ll spend their break thinking of new poses to break out later.

[Tricia Whitaker]