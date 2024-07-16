Screen grab: ESPN

There were plenty of jokes made about Ingrid Andress’ singing of the national anthem ahead of the 2024 Home Run Derby on Monday night.

But as it turns out, the performance was no laughing matter, with the country music star taking to social media to reveal that she was drunk during the performance and is entering rehab.

“I’m not gonna bulls**t y’all, I was drunk last night,” Andress wrote in a post on X. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun. xo, Ingrid.”

From the start of Andress’ performance on Monday night, it was clear that something was off, with her singing of the national anthem seemingly consisting of a mix of over-the-top vocals and outright screaming. The four-time Grammy nominee’s off-pitch performance drew plenty of reactions both on social media and in real time, including comparisons to some of the worst national anthems of all time and Philadelphia Phillies third baseman and Home Run Derby participant Alec Bohm seemingly struggling to contain his laugher on the field.

The national anthem ahead of the 2024 Home Run Derby on ESPN by four-time Grammy-nominated artist Ingrid Andress was interesting, to say the least… pic.twitter.com/p3HkV9Vcvg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 16, 2024

Ultimately, it appears the performance was more than just a viral moment and has served as a wakeup call for Andress. Here’s to hoping she’s successful in getting the help she says she needs.

