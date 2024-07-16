Jul 9, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; Current Mets radio broadcaster Howie Rose serves at the master of ceremonies at the ceremony to retire Keith Hernandez’s jersey at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Mets radio play-by-play voice Howie Rose has heard plenty of national anthem performances throughout his 50-year broadcasting career. But Monday’s rendition done by four-time Grammy-nominated country music artist Ingrid Andress may just be his least favorite over the years.

Andress performed the national anthem prior to the 2024 Home Run Derby on Monday night. And to be frank, Andress had her fair share of issues throughout the performance.

The national anthem ahead of the 2024 Home Run Derby on ESPN by four-time Grammy-nominated artist Ingrid Andress was interesting, to say the least… pic.twitter.com/p3HkV9Vcvg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 16, 2024

It didn’t take long for Andress to receive her fair share of criticism on social media. That prompted a revelation from the singer Tuesday afternoon, where she said she was drunk during the performance and will be checking herself into rehab.

Rose also chimed in on the rendition Tuesday. Before Andress’ statement, he joked about how bad the rejected auditions for the role must have been if Andress was the one who ended up getting the gig.

“Just a thought,” Rose wrote on X. “What must the rejected auditions for anthem singer at the Home Run Derby have sounded like?”

Just a thought. What must the rejected auditions for anthem singer at the Home Run Derby have sounded like? — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) July 16, 2024

Later, Rose was informed by a fan that Andress was drunk and would be checking into rehab. Rose then cracked a joke about that as well.

“I will make sure my ears say hi to her,” replied Rose. “They’re in rehab too.”

I will make sure my ears say hi to her. They’re in rehab too. https://t.co/cvf3lJqDin — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) July 16, 2024

Rose later apologized for the joke about Andress’ substance abuse issues, acknowledging that it was in poor taste.

“Okay, maybe that was harsh,” wrote Rose. “Can’t all be gems.”

Okay, maybe that was harsh. Can’t all be gems. — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) July 16, 2024

Joking about the performance from Andress is one thing. Any artist opens themselves up to that kind of criticism when they perform for a national audience.

But to joke about Andress addressing her problem and admitting herself to rehab is without a doubt a low blow. And that’s especially true when you consider all of the other hate that Andress has already received in such a short period.

Rose clearly knew that he was wrong as soon as he made the joke. But either way, it is obviously not a great look.

