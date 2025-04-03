Photo credit: The Howard Stern Show

Hey now! Did first-year New York Yankees radio voice Dave Sims get his home run call from Howard Stern?

Sims might be new to the Yankees’ radio booth this season, but his home run call isn’t new. The 72-year-old former WFAN host used ‘Hey now’ for most of his tenure as a broadcaster with the Seattle Mariners, even using the phrase as the title of the podcast he launched last year.

Stern, however, just recently learned he isn’t the only ‘Hey now’ fan in New York.



“There’s a guy who announces for Major League Baseball, Dave Sims. Whenever someone hits a home run now, he says, ‘Hey now,’” Stern said on his SiriusXM Radio show this week.

Stern has long used the phrase as an ode to The Larry Sanders Show starring Jeffrey Tambor and the late Gary Shandling. And after learning about Sims’ use of ‘Hey now,’ Stern suggested another phrase for the longtime broadcaster to incorporate.

“If he could add Howard Stern’s penis, we would enjoy that too. ‘Howard Stern’s penis!’ Well, I say ‘Hey now,’” Stern noted with a deep, heavy-sounding tone to his voice, compared to Sims, who uses the phrase more excitedly. “He says, ‘Hey now!’ But whatever, we love ‘Hey now’ so much. And so we welcome Dave Sims to the Yankees, because anybody who says ‘Hey now’ has got to be a great guy, right?”

Nearly one year after WFAN caller Dr. Joe broke the news that Dave Sims was a favorite to be John Sterling’s successor in the Yankees radio booth, Sims is officially in his first season as Sterling’s successor in the Yankees radio booth. And Sims brought his own home run call with him, which he says has nothing to do with Stern or The Larry Sanders Show.

During an interview with WFAN midday hosts Brandon Tierney and Sal Licata this week, Sims said he watched The Larry Sanders Show and has heard Stern use ‘Hey now,’ but the baseball announcer revealed his connection to the phrase dates back a lot further than a ‘90s sitcom. According to Sims, he grew up listening to Frank Sinatra. And near the end of Sinatra’s 1932 rendition of “I’ve Got the World on a String,” written by Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler, he sings, “Hey now, I’m in love!”

“10, 12 years ago, I’m driving to the ballpark and it sort of hit me,” Sims recalled hearing the song. “This was when you had a rotation on your phone. It came on and I said, ‘I got to try that in a game one day.’ And I did. And it worked.”

While his ‘Hey now’ has nothing to do with Howard Stern or The Larry Sanders Show, Dave Sims added that he appreciated getting publicity from the King of all Media.