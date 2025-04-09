Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Adam Ottavino has been designated for assignment by the New York Yankees twice this week, a harsh reality check for a once-dominant high-leverage reliever.

If this marks the end of his career, it will close the chapter on a pitcher who once thrived in high-stress moments in some of baseball’s biggest markets. While the Yankees could potentially bring the 38-year-old back to their active roster — something they’ve done twice before — there have already been signs of decline.

After two strong seasons as the Mets’ set-up man, Ottavino chose to opt out of his contract. He spent time on a media tour, including multiple appearances on SNY, during which he openly questioned the Mets’ future direction. Ultimately, he re-signed with the franchise, but his performance didn’t meet expectations, and he was left off the National League Championship Series roster.

It remains to be seen whether Ottavino will pursue a career in media. After 15 years in Major League Baseball and stints in the sport’s most intense media markets, he’s certainly earned the right to speak on the complex relationship between athletes and the media.

That insight was fully displayed in the second episode of former ESPN writer Joon Lee’s independent sports journalism YouTube channel. In it, Lee faced off against Ottavino in the batter’s box and delved into a deeper conversation about how hot-take culture affects baseball.

“Well, the first thing is the veteran guys trying to, basically, saying not to tell them anything,” Ottavino said when asked what surprised him about athletes’ relationships with the media. “To be very wary, and that there’s going to be somebody trying to get you.”

Ottavino acknowledged that, over the years, he’s heard countless complaints from players about journalists who never played the game. But, as he pointed out, much of that frustration stems from negative reporting. When the media paints a player in a bad light, it feels like it gives fans a reason to dislike them. And contrary to the popular belief that players in big league clubhouses ignore what’s written about them, Ottavino laughed off that notion, estimating that about 80 percent of what’s written does indeed get read.

“I do think at a certain point it is a pretty good system to try not to read because even if you don’t think other people’s opinions or narratives will affect you, it does kind of seep into your subconscious a little bit,” Ottavino says.

So yes, hot takes impact athletes more than many realize.

“I think it definitely leaks into your confidence, to the point where I know a lot of guys, as the season wears on, they feel more comfortable on the road,” Ottavino offers. “Because at home, they feel like whatever they read on X or whatever is basically the opinion of their home team fans. So, even if that’s not true, they’re feeling like they’re playing in a negative environment, and they don’t want to be looked at even worse. And that stuff starts to creep in.

“Because, as a player, you got to be able to let it fly. Anytime you’re being careful out there, you’re not really playing to the best of your ability. And I’ve seen guys freeze up, for sure, especially playing at home when they sense people are turning on them.”

Ottavino’s point cuts to the heart of the struggle for players in big markets with big expectations. For some guys, that means they play tighter, not looser, and as Ottavino points out, that’s when you see players freeze up, especially at home.

In a sports media ecosystem driven by it, hot take culture can erode a player’s confidence, turning every mistake into a headline and every sliver of doubt into a narrative.