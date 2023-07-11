Jul 10, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) before the All-Star Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

At its core, the Home Run Derby is about not only the players launching long home runs, but also giving everyone a chance to enjoy the homers.

The current format allows for long homers. But even though the format gives us more long home runs than what we previously had, viewers have essentially no chance to enjoy those long balls.

Before 2015, Derby participants were allotted 10 outs. It had its flaws. The main flaw was that an out was any swing that didn’t produce a home run. So, hitters were incredibly selective. It often looked like they were up there more to work to count than actually hit home runs. But it also led to awesome moments, like Josh Hamilton at the old Yankee Stadium in 2008 or Mark McGwire at Fenway Park in 1999.

Not only did the batters hit long, majestic homers, but the viewers got to really enjoy them.

Now, hitters are on the clock.

Every hitter gets three minutes followed by 30 bonus seconds (thereby defeating the purpose of a bonus). Then, if two or more homers in the original three minutes went at least 440 feet, a hitter is given 30 more seconds.

That leads to the pitchers rapidly throwing the pitches and hitters swinging at them with similar quickness. So while the previous format led to long rounds, with hitters taking too many pitches. This brings the opposite problem. ESPN’s coverage of the event is not flawless, by any means. But with rapid-fire pitches and swings, no network could reasonably be expected to do any better.

It’s hard to keep up. Most non-outs are not shown. And even the home runs were often not tracked until they were deep into the outfield.

It's hard to keep up with the Home Run Derby action as a viewer. ⚾️?? pic.twitter.com/6mrmrz3xmQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 11, 2023

To put it mildly, it’s a less-than-ideal viewing experience.

And a lot of fans watching on television were ready to return to the old 10-out format.

Do they need to change the format of the Home Run Derby? ? — Chalkboard (@ChalkboardHQ) July 11, 2023

Annual “Home run Derby format is awful” tweet. Way too busy, I want to enjoy the homers. This is impossible to follow. The next pitch is being delivered while the ball is still in the air — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) July 11, 2023

I think they need to go back to the old 10-out format with the Home Run Derby because this is way too fast. You can’t even enjoy the home runs. — Moneybagg Yo(hannes) ?? (@AronYohannes) July 11, 2023

Bring back the old HR Derby format. 10 outs, go home. — Scott Seidenberg (@ScottsOnAir) July 11, 2023

I prefer the old format and think it leads to bigger dingers. These guys are just trying to sneak in as many swings as they can under the clock, which is exhausting. And as a viewer, it's so hard to keep up. — Matt Clapp (@TheBlogfines) July 11, 2023

This Home Run Derby format sucks. — Patrick Hennessy (@UnhingedPatrick) July 11, 2023

I'm sorry but the home run derby ABSOLUTELY SUCKS to watch on TV. Turn it back to 10 outs so we can actually watch balls fly. Instead you might see the ball from 5 swings ago land or just a dizzying array of cameras who have no idea what to follow. It's exciting in person. — Underground Case Breaks (@UndergroundBrks) July 11, 2023

The difference in the formats is simple.

The pre-2015 format could drag and become boring, but the fantastic moments, like McGwire and Hamilton could truly be enjoyed. The current format is too fast to be boring, but also too frenetic to be truly enjoyed.