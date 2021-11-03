Local NetworksMLBRadioBy Matt Clapp on

For the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are World Series champions.

Atlanta took down the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday night, completing an incredible postseason run after being an 88-win regular-season team that lost superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for the season in July. The Braves’ pitching was sensational in Game 6, led by six scoreless innings from Max Fried. Offensively, Atlanta got a massive three-run home run from World Series MVP Jorge Soler that landed over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park, and Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson added big power later in the game.

Braves closer Will Smith got Yuli Gurriel to ground out to Swanson on the title-clinching play.

First, here’s how it looked on the Fox broadcast with Joe Buck on the call:

And here’s the call from Ben Ingram of the Braves Radio Network (680 The Fan):

“Is this happening? It is! The Atlanta Braves are world champions! The Atlanta Braves have won the 2021 World Series in six games over the Houston Astros!”

“Folks, this is what dreams are made of!”

How about how it sounded on the losing side? Here’s the Houston radio call:

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor at The Comeback. He attended Colorado State University, wishes he was Saved by the Bell's Zack Morris, and idolizes Larry David. And loves pizza and dogs because obviously.

He can be followed on Twitter at @Matt2Clapp (also @TheBlogfines for Cubs/MLB tweets and @DaBearNecess for Bears/NFL tweets), and can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp