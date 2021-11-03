For the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are World Series champions.

Atlanta took down the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday night, completing an incredible postseason run after being an 88-win regular-season team that lost superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for the season in July. The Braves’ pitching was sensational in Game 6, led by six scoreless innings from Max Fried. Offensively, Atlanta got a massive three-run home run from World Series MVP Jorge Soler that landed over the train tracks at Minute Maid Park, and Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson added big power later in the game.

Braves closer Will Smith got Yuli Gurriel to ground out to Swanson on the title-clinching play.

First, here’s how it looked on the Fox broadcast with Joe Buck on the call:

The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions for the first time since 1995! ⚾️? pic.twitter.com/mSq38fmK0d — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 3, 2021

And here’s the call from Ben Ingram of the Braves Radio Network (680 The Fan):

As called on Braves radio: pic.twitter.com/yPa1mnatnc — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 3, 2021

“Is this happening? It is! The Atlanta Braves are world champions! The Atlanta Braves have won the 2021 World Series in six games over the Houston Astros!”

“Folks, this is what dreams are made of!”

How about how it sounded on the losing side? Here’s the Houston radio call: