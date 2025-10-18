Credit: HBO Max

HBO’s Alex vs ARod, profiling the oft-controversial career of former Major League Baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez, is set to debut on Thursday, November 6.

The three-part docuseries, directed by Religion of Sports’ Gotham Chopra and Erik LeDrew (Man in the Arena: Tom Brady), will debut new episodes every subsequent Thursday.

“From the pinnacle of athletic success to the depths of scandal, Alex Rodriguez saw his prolific baseball career marred by a high-profile suspension for performance-enhancing drug use,” reads HBO’s synopsis. “Told through a series of intimate interviews with Rodriguez, Alex vs ARod explores the dualities of one of the most polarizing figures in sports.

“With the benefit of hindsight and years of intense self-examination, Rodriguez confronts the personal struggles and controversies that shaped his journey from ‘Alex,’ a baseball prodigy abandoned by his father, to ‘A-Rod,’ the decorated MLB superstar driven by a relentless pursuit of greatness, no matter the cost.

“Featuring insights from family, friends, teammates, and broadcasters, the series examines the events that fueled Rodriguez’s rise and fall, as well as his extraordinary talent, his place in baseball history, and the personal growth that defines his life as “Alex” today.”

Participants in the docuseries include Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter, Ken Griffey Jr., Lou Piniella, Katie Couric, Mike Francesa, and Michael Kay.

Hopefully, this docuseries can peel back the layers on Rodriguez, who now works as an MLB analyst for Fox Sports, and who was often an enigma during his playing days.