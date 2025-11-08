Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce, who roots for the team with the third-highest payroll in Major League Baseball, believes that baseball “sucks” because you can “just buy World Series Championships.”

The elder Kelce brother is admittedly not bitter that his Phillies were eliminated from the postseason in excruciating fashion for the fourth consecutive season. As the Kelce bros reminisced on what was the most-watched World Series since 2017 — more so Travis than Jason — the former Philadelphia Eagles center wants you to know that baseball “sucks.”

The Kelce brothers had two very different opinions on this year’s World Series 😅 pic.twitter.com/mQQIywwymf — New Heights (@newheightshow) November 5, 2025

“We’re gonna stamp baseball?” Jason asked during the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast. “For what?… So, you’re telling me, I’m supposed to get excited about a Canadian baseball team and a team that spends more money than everybody else? Who the f*ck cares?”

Hazel Mae does. And she’s disappointed in Jason.

Mae has been Sportsnet’s baseball insider and host since 2013, covering the Blue Jays extensively while becoming one of the most recognizable voices in Canadian baseball. So, it’s fair to say that Jason’s casual dismissal of a potential Toronto championship hit a little close to home.

“Wow. What a disappointing comment,” she wrote on X.

Wow. What a disappointing comment. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) November 6, 2025

Travis mentioned that, besides the New York Mets, who are second in total payroll allocations, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays spend more than everyone else. Except that Jason’s Phillies ranked fourth in payroll in 2025, while the Blue Jays were fifth. And while you can make the argument that’s why each team represented their respective leagues, buying a World Series is much more than paying Shohei Ohtani well into his 70s. It’s player development. It’s getting a collective buy-in. It’s avoiding the trials and tribulations of baseball, where sometimes you can put off mere unluckiness as “sh*t happens.”

The Dodgers ended up being better than everyone else, sure, but had the Blue Jays managed to win their first World Series since 1993, would Jason’s reaction be the same? He probably would’ve made the same quip about a team North of the border, but the money equation probably wouldn’t have even crossed his mind, despite Toronto being a distant fifth in payroll, behind the Phillies, of course.

“That’s why baseball sucks,” Jason continued. “You just buy World Series Championships. It’s the dumbest thing in the world. ‘It’s exciting.’ It’s exciting that the team spent the most money — that everyone knew was going to win the World Series — won the World Series.”

“It was the unexpected person that won it for them,” Travis said, clearly referencing Miguel Rojas.

“It was unexpected? Everybody knew this was going to happen before the season,” the Monday Night Countdown analyst added. “We just had a bunch of meaningless sh*t happen before it, and then it happened. So, yeah, no, baseball’s not getting my stamp.”

Jason won’t be getting the stamp of approval from Mae, either.

Jason can feel however he wants about baseball. But the whole “you just buy championships” argument falls apart pretty quickly when you remember the 2023 Rangers, 2022 Astros, and 2021 Braves all won with middle-of-the-pack payrolls.

On Friday night, Jason addressed the situation with a post on X, noting that he loves Canada and has been “bamboozed by [their] social media team that failed to show the whole story.”

Guys, I love Canada, I have been bamboozled by our social team that failed to show the whole story. How could I not love poutine, maple syrup, and beavers!! I was actually rooting for the Blue Jays in a World Series that I didn’t care about. Seriously, Canada is the best, I… — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) November 7, 2025

“Guys, I love Canada, I have been bamboozled by our social team that failed to show the whole story,” Kelce posted to X. “How could I not love poutine, maple syrup, and beavers!! I was actually rooting for the Blue Jays in a World Series that I didn’t care about. Seriously, Canada is the best, I was just talking shit about not being personally invested of caring that the team that spent the most money and built a super team won the World Series. That’s it. I am a known Canada advocate and Ice Hockey lover.”

He also replied to a user on X that he would “do the same thing in [the Dodgers’ position].”

I don’t even hate the dodgers specifically, Id do the same thing if I was in their position. I love Freddy Freeman and think Shohei Ohtani is remarkable. I just hate a system that allows for such inequality in competitive fairness accross an entire league. And them winning two… — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) November 7, 2025

“I don’t even hate the (Dodgers) specifically, (I’d) do the same thing if I was in their position,” Kelce responded to an X user. “I love (Freddie) Freeman and think Shohei Ohtani is remarkable. I just hate a system that allows for such inequality in competitive fairness (across) an entire league. And them winning two years in a row is just a gross reminder of that. A lot of this honestly is just deep rooted hatred for the Yankees growing up.”