Credit: The Tonight Show

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. made headlines thanks to an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The Yankees star boldly predicted that the Bronx Bombers would win the World Series this year in the conversation with Fallon. That wasn’t the only topic that was covered as Chisholm also talked about being a Jordan Brand athlete, growing up in the Bahamas, and his foundation work.

However, it was naturally the World Series prediction that stirred the most reaction given the franchise hasn’t won a championship since 2009.

During New York’s game on Tuesday night with the Cleveland Guardians, legendary Hall of Fame radio announcer Tom Hamilton had a simple question.

Why was Jazz Chisholm Jr. there in the first place?

An audio clip from the Guardians radio feed went viral on social media with Hamilton questioning why Chisholm was given the national late night spotlight given the fact he hasn’t exactly been a stellar performer with the Yankees this season.

Tom Hamilton on Jazz Chisholm: “He predicted the Yankees will win the World Series. He did that on the Jimmy Fallon show. Pretty amazing he got on the Jimmy Fallon show batting .239.” pic.twitter.com/JsxYx2McUz — Jose (@GuardsBurner_) June 2, 2026

“That will bring up Jazz Chisholm. Well, he predicted the Yankees will win the World Series. He did that on the Jimmy Fallon show. Pretty amazing he got on the Jimmy Fallon show batting .239,” Hamilton quipped.

Ouch!

In fairness to Chisholm, he was an All-Star last year and carries some name recognition. But his batting numbers this year are at lows across the board. His batting average and slugging percentage are both the lowest they have been since his first season in the major leagues. And after slugging 31 home runs last year, he has hit just six thus far in 2026.

Maybe it’s less of a commentary on Jazz Chisholm Jr. and more of a meta commentary on the state of American late night television, especially in the wake of Stephen Colbert’s controversial cancellation at CBS. It’s just not the same cultural force it once was. Does Jimmy Fallon not have the pull to get Aaron Judge anymore or other true sports superstars? Maybe there’s good reason for that.