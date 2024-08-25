Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger might just be the baseball media version of Nick Castellanos. There is a certain power to his words and actions that we cannot understand.

In the reverse of one of his announcer jinxes, Shohei Ohtani made Greg Amsinger look like a prophet on Saturday night.

Right before a live look-in for an Ohtani at bat, Amsinger went on a bold monologue about Ohtani being the greatest living baseball player on the planet. That’s some pretty remarkable phrase considering Barry Bonds is still alive. But it’s hard to argue, given Ohtani is a Top 5 pitcher and Top 5 hitter in Major League Baseball, a soon-to-be three-time MVP, and doing things that the game hasn’t seen since the days of Babe Ruth more than a century ago.

Greg Amsinger called Shohei Ohtani the greatest living baseball player seconds before he hit a home run during a live look-in. https://t.co/9F7YE9YQJx pic.twitter.com/OiuVzOLTYh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 25, 2024

Seconds after Amsinger put that level of praise on Ohtani, he went and hit his 41st home run of the season on the first pitch of the at-bat in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“The greatest living player just hit a two-run bomb live,” Amsinger shouted.

“Shohei Ohtani is the greatest living player…” – Greg Amsinger Greg couldn’t have timed up this hot take + live look-in better 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DNYRaCjjzr — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 25, 2024

Amsinger’s MLB Network colleagues were in disbelief over the Ohtani premonition and breaking out in laughter.

“You never cease to amaze me; you must have a horseshoe. I’ve had enough!”

The Dodgers needed a bit more Amsinger magic later in the night though as they ended up losing to the Rays by a 9-8 score in 10 innings.