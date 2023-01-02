You can take another name out of the running for the role of St. Louis Cardinals play by play announcer.

MLB Network’s Greg Amsinger, rumored as a possible replacement for Dan McLaughlin, has signed a new deal with MLB Network and will not be heading to the booth.

Amsinger announced this news last week on ESPN 101’s The Opening Drive.

My contract at MLB Network, it ends January 1st, and I’ve had a lot to think about in the last few days. But I am happy to report that I just signed on Friday a four-year contract to stay at MLB Network and continue the show that I do.

It also appears Amsinger gave some real thought to the Cardinals job on Bally Sports Midwest.

I’m not coming home. It was something I considered. The answer is yes. To be the play by play guy for the Cardinals when you’re a St. Louis guy, growing up it’s a dream job. It is one of the best jobs in the industry. But at this stage of my life and my career, what I’m doing right now is just so special to me. It’s a dream job as well. The people I work with are like family to me. It’s a unique gig that I get to use my live skills in a very unique way. I’m thrilled. I love where I am. But it was humbling to hear all the Cardinals fans try to hear from me about this topic, so I’m glad we’re putting it to bed. I’m staying at MLB Network for the next four years, and I’m not in the running to be the play by play guy of the Cardinals.

Alright, so that’s pretty definitive!

Amsinger hosts a variety of programming across MLB Network, most notably MLB Tonight. He joined the network in 2009, and has been a fixture on the air in the decade-plus since.

As for the Cardinals, Amsinger is the latest broadcaster that has taken himself out of the running to take over for McLaughlin. Last month, Joe Buck turned the team down, while Bob Costas said he had no interest in the role. Radio broadcasters Ricky Horton and John Rooney also said they weren’t interested, as did former team broadcaster Steve Schlanger.

[ESPN 101]