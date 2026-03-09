Credit: The Glen Kuiper Show

In February, we found out that former Oakland A’s play-by-play announcer Glen Kuiper would be returning to a Major League Baseball booth for the first time since his controversial exit in 2023, calling 10-15 San Francisco Giants games this season.

It had previously been reported that Kuiper would be calling spring training games for the Giants as well.

Last week, Kuiper spoke about the opportunity for the first time during a live broadcast of The Glen Kuiper Show on YouTube.

“I have been hired by the San Francisco Giants to be part of their broadcast team for 2026,” Kuiper said to open the show. “Excited, grateful to the Giants for this opportunity.

“And listen, I have a pretty good understanding of the responsibility and the expectations that come with being a Giants broadcaster. I mean, you think about fans who have been listening to Giants baseball, whether on TV or on the radio, really, since they came to San Francisco in 1958. You had Russ Hodges and Lon Simmons to start all through the ’60s. Both those guys are in the Hall of Fame. But you think about guys who went on to become national broadcasters: Al Michaels, Lindsey Nelson, the great Lindsey Nelson. Most people remember him. Hank Greenwald.

“And the guys now, they’re the best broadcasting team in all of baseball. It’s pretty well known. Jon Miller is a Hall of Famer. Duane Kuiper should be a Hall of Famer. Mike Krukow should be a Hall of Famer. Dave Flemming is one of the best broadcasters out there. And to be joining that group, honestly, it’s quite an honor. And again, I’m very thankful.

“I will say this to Giants fans, I will take that responsibility of being a San Francisco Giants announcer very, very seriously, and I will do a good job when given the opportunity. I’m very excited about it, and I just wanted to share it from me to you, even though you probably knew about it already, but I did want to share it personally. Good stuff, and I’m very proud to say that I am now a San Francisco Giants broadcaster.”

Kuiper didn’t directly reference the 2023 incident, when he misspoke and accidentally used a racial slur while referring to the Negro League Museum, which led to his dismissal, though he did add that “it’s an exciting time for me, and I’m sure you guys can understand why.”

“The Giants are committed to inclusion, respect, and earning our fans’ trust,” Rachel Heit, the Giants’ chief marketing officer, told the San Francisco Chronicle in February. “We had numerous conversations about the requirements for excellence we expect from our broadcasters. Glen’s addition to the broadcast team is reflective of how he’s approached his growth and what he’s demonstrated from an accountability perspective.

“We believe Glen took full responsibility.”

Kuiper joins a TV broadcasting team that was ranked in the top spot in the 2025 Awful Announcing MLB radio rankings, with Miller and Fleming handling most of the play-by-play duties, and third on the TV side with Glen’s brother, Duane Kuiper, and Krukow.