A’s announcer Glen Kuiper apologized during Friday’s broadcast for accidentally using the N-word when referencing the Negro League Museum.

Former A’s broadcaster Glen Kuiper will call his first game this spring involving a Major League Baseball team since his 2023 firing.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Kuiper will call the San Francisco Giants’ exhibition game against Team USA in Scottsdale on March 3 on local radio. The Chronicle also reports that the door is open for Kuiper to call regular-season games on the radio for the team. Longtime Bay Area sports journalist Tim Kawakami added that the Giants have been hoping to get Kuiper involved in their broadcasts for some time.

The Giants have been wanting to get Glen Kuiper on more and more broadcasts for years. There will be backlash. They should know this. I can’t argue with the backlash (and I know I’ll get people close to Glen very mad at me for saying it again). https://t.co/yubNYvDXhu — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) February 26, 2026

In May 2023, during an Athletics game in Kansas City, Kuiper misspoke and accidentally used a racial slur when referring to the Negro League Museum. He apologized later in the broadcast. However, he was first suspended and then relieved of his duties as the television announcer for the then Oakland A’s.

Following his firing, Kuiper has publicly pleaded for a second chance in broadcasting. One potential landing place that was obvious was across the bay with the San Francisco Giants. Glen Kuiper’s brother, Duane, has been a longtime announcer for the Giants. However, after making a guest appearance during Spring Training before the 2024 season, both Glen Kuiper and the Giants said he would not be part of the team’s broadcasting plans.

That stance may clearly be changing now that it is 2026. Kuiper has kept busy by doing what almost every broadcaster who has lost their job has done in recent years: by launching his own YouTube channel. On that channel, Kuiper predominantly talks about the Giants and has had his brother on as a guest. The Kuipers also hosted their own private shows in 2025 after Giants games.

The San Francisco Giants have the most stacked broadcast team in all of baseball, both on television and radio. They ranked in the top spot in the 2025 Awful Announcing MLB radio rankings, with Jon Miller and Dave Fleming handling most of the play-by-play duties, and third on the TV side with Kuiper and Mike Krukow.

Given the Kuiper family connections (another brother, Jeff, works as a Giants TV producer), it’s not a surprise to finally see the Giants allow Glen Kuiper on the air in some capacity. But given the circumstances of his firing, the decision is going to certainly come under a huge microscope.