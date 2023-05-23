Glen Kuiper, the now-former play-by-play man of the Oakland Athletics, has released a statement after the decision was made to fire him.

On Monday, it was announced that NBC Sports California, which broadcasts the Athletics, decided to fire Kuiper. Kuiper last worked on Friday, May 5, calling the A’s game against the Kansas City Royals. During the pregame show, he attempted to say that he and his broadcast partner, Dallas Braden, had gone to the Negro League Museum in Kansas City earlier in the day. Instead, he used the n-word.

He apologized later in the broadcast and was suspended the following day. On Monday, after Kuiper was fired, he issued a statement on the matter. Kuiper confirmed that he “was informed by an NBC executive that after a 20-year broadcasting career with the Oakland Athletics, my contract was terminated, effective immediately.”

He then explained the situation more in a statement, posted by Matthew Keys of Thedesk.net on Twitter.

“On that day, I chose to spend my personal time by educating myself and learning more about MLB’s history by going to the Negro League Museum. I spent nearly three hours there in an effort to better understand and more deeply appreciate the difficulties and social barriers African American players endured in MLB’s early years. When the subject of the museum visit came up in the pregame show, I was excited and eager to share what I had done and seen that day.

In my excitement, I rushed through the word ‘negro’ resulting in my very unfortunate mispronunciation. I sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt by this. It was a terrible but honest mispronunciation, and I take full responsibility. Please know racism is in no way a part of me it never has been, and it never will be.”

Kuiper then thanked Negro League Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick as well as Oakland legend Dave Stewart for their support. He then made it clear that he was frustrated with the decision and didn’t think it was the right one.

“I wish the Oakland A’s and NBC Sports would have taken into consideration my 20-year career, my solid reputation, integrity and character, but in this current environment traits like integrity and character are no longer considered. I will always have a hard time understanding how one mistake in a 20-year broadcasting career is cause for termination, but I know something better is in my future.”

#BREAKING: Former Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper releases statement Monday evening about his termination from NBC Sports https://t.co/cXX1FAgIvZ pic.twitter.com/22onfqRUyZ — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) May 23, 2023

Kuiper began working with the A’s in 2004, serving primarily as an on-field reporter who would sometimes fill in on play-by-play duties. In 2006, he became the team’s lead play-by-play announcer, a position he held until this dismissal.

[Matthew Keys, Photo Credit: NBC Sports California]