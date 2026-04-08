Credit: SNY

It hasn’t been the best start to the Major League Baseball season for the San Francisco Giants.

After getting swept by the New York Yankees to start the year, setting franchise and MLB records in futility along the way, they were able to take two of three against the San Diego Padres. Then, after beating the New York Mets in the first game of their four-game series, they got completely shut down in three straight games, losing by scores like 10-3 and 9-0.

You’d imagine wins like that would be must-see TV for Mets supporters, but SNY broadcaster and Mets legend Keith Hernandez couldn’t bring himself to watch.

During the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday, SNY play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen was explaining to Hernandez that Francisco Lindor has started getting more aggressive in the team’s last two games, which includes one of those wins over the Giants. Hernandez, however, came clean that he had to turn off those games due to San Francisco’s pitiful performance.

Gary Cohen tries to throw some analysis from the last couple of games at Keith Hernandez. Hernandez basically doesn’t want to hear it and says he had to turn the games off because they were so bad. pic.twitter.com/iTihEQGHWd — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) April 7, 2026

“You know, I tried to watch the Giants series, Gare, but the Giants played so horribly that I had to turn it off,” said Hernandez.

“Todd [Zeille] and I were not compelling enough to keep your attention?” joked Cohen.

“Had nothing to do with you guys. It just was… the defense, I just was stunned. When it was finally 6-0, I turned it off,” he added while mimicking turning off a television.

“You’re one of a kind,” said Cohen.

Not exactly a ringing endorsement of first-year head coach Tony Vitello, who has made headlines with his odd interviews as well as overseeing the Giants’ woes so far this season.