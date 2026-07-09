Credit: Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images, Jack Loder

The San Francisco Giants might wish they could just delete this MLB season and start over. While that’s not possible, they can delete their social media accounts, as pitcher Logan Webb proved on Thursday.

Currently mired at 38-54, the Giants have been dealing with one unforced error after another this season, including rookie manager Tony Vitello’s odd comments, criticism from other teams’ broadcasters, star players avoiding the media, awkward hip-thrust celebrations, and the Pride Night controversy and ensuing stupidity around it.

It’s the kind of season where it’s best to just put your head down and block out all the noise. That wasn’t Webb’s game plan on Wednesday, after allowing five runs to the first six batters in a 10-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The loss dropped him to 5-7 with a 3.86 ERA on the year.

Afterward, the All-Star pitcher apparently looked to see what people were saying, which led him to a video by KNBR digital content producer Jack Loder recapping the game as he walked out of Oracle Park and offering some criticism of Webb’s performance.

128 Giant postgame seconds.

This team has a leadership void on its roster, a talent void on its roster, and it seems like many of them are checked out. Sad. #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/F2de1qiMHM — Jack Loder (@JackLoder_) July 9, 2026

“When someone is supposed to be your ace, you think that they’re going to give you the best chance to win every week,” Loder said. “Logan Webb had an awesome June, he was bad in April, he missed most of May. I’ve said over the years that he’s been a great Giant, like I’ve really appreciated his Giants tenure. But there’s always been a little bit lacking.

“I think too much of the time, for someone who’s referred to as a bona fide ace … Webb has come up a little bit short. And he might be searching his name on Twitter after the game — who knows — which is never a great look.”

Sure enough, Webb replied to the video on X, writing, “You know what’s sad is they allow people like you in the locker room.”

According to Alex Simon at SFGate, after Loder shared Webb’s response with his followers, the pitcher took another shot about how long it took for him to respond.

At that point, KNBR host Adam Copeland jumped into the replies, and Webb replied, “Who are you?”

Webb also appears to have started replying to random people.

The Logan Webb Files pic.twitter.com/oTT0a39qX2 — EldridgeIsKing (@EldridgeIsKing) July 9, 2026

Finally, as Simon noted, Webb deactivated his X account by 10:30 p.m. By Thursday morning, an X search for the account shows it doesn’t exist.

Logan Webb’s Wednesday. -Gives up five earned runs in the first inning, loses again.

-Gets angry at a journalist and implies he shouldn’t be allowed in the locker room because he’s critical of the Giants, who are awful.

-Deletes his account. — Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) July 9, 2026

Add it to the list of strange, embarrassing, and uncomfortable own-goal gaffes involving the San Francisco Giants this season.