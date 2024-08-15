Photo Credit: NBC Sports Bay Area

Thursday’s matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves featured a call, and later a replay review, that Giants broadcasters Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper were less than enthused about.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Giants attempted to turn a double play on a ground ball hit to third by Braves third baseman Austin Riley. Giants second baseman Casey Schmitt had to reach for the throw from Matt Chapman. Then on the turn, Schmitt lost the ball, leading to second base umpire Jeremy Riggs calling Michael Harris II safe at second base.

The replay showed that Schmitt maintained the ball through the force play at second base, which should have resulted in Harris II being ruled out at second base.

Giants manager Bob Melvin challenged the call. And during the replay, Krukow and Kuiper shared their frustrations with the call on the field while looking at the replay.

“One more look,” said Krukow. “A little shove throw that goes high. Comes back down on the bag. Now the exchange, drops the ball. He’s out.”

“Come on boys, this one should not take time,” added Kuiper on the looming decision of the challenge coming from the MLB replay center in New York.

Unfortunately for Krukow and Kuiper, the MLB replay center did take quite a bit of time to make the call on the play. And it was ultimately determined that the call on the field would stand, a decision that both were quite upset with.

“That’s unbelievably bad,” said Krukow.

“That’s a terrible call,” added Kuiper.

“So Marvin Hudson and Adrian Johnson crews, wake up. Brutal,” Krukow said.

“That’s unbelievably bad.” “That’s a terrible call.” “Marvin Hudson and Adrian Johnson crews, wake up. Brutal.” Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper were less than enthused about the results of a replay review. pic.twitter.com/0AapsPRuge — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 15, 2024

For reference, Kuiper’s callout of Marvin Hudson’s and Adrian Johnson’s crews are in the MLB replay center, not actually on the field. Although, the call on the field also wasn’t the one that either Kuiper or Krukow were obviously looking for.

Meanwhile, the Braves broadcast crew saw the call differently, largely stating that they felt there simply wasn’t enough evidence to overturn the call.

“Probably not enough evidence to give you the confidence to turn it over,” said Brandon Gaudin. “And the call on the field made the difference.”

“And if it was called an out, it would have stayed an out,” added C.J. Nitkowski.

“Probably not enough evidence to give you the confidence to turn it over. And the call on the field made the difference.” “And if it was called an out, it would have stayed an out.” Brandon Gaudin and C.J. Nitkowski were a little more diplomatic. pic.twitter.com/pcN6Y7cZqR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 15, 2024

Ultimately, the call wouldn’t end up being all that consequential in the game. Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb would get out of the inning without allowing any runs after a strikeout and a double play in the next two at-bats.

But still, Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper clearly didn’t see eye to eye with both the umpires on the field and those in the MLB replay center in this instance.

[Awful Announcing on X]