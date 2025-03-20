Photo Credit: San Francisco Giants on YouTube.

One of Major League Baseball’s most well-regarded announce teams is staying intact. San Francisco Giants announcers Duane Kuiper, Mike Krukow, Dave Flemming and Jon Miller all signed contract extensions with the team in the offseason.

Alex Simon of SFGATE reported the news on Wednesday.

“The San Francisco Giants’ beloved broadcasting team of Dave Flemming, Mike Krukow, Duane Kuiper and Jon Miller have signed new multiyear contracts this offseason, Giants president and CEO Larry Baer and Krukow confirmed to SFGATE on Wednesday,” Simon reported.

The quartet have been San Francisco’s primary announcers for more than 20 years, with Krukow and Kuiper handling most of the television duties and Miller and Flemming working mostly on radio. Kuiper and Krukow began calling games for the Giants in 1986 and 1990, respectively, the season after their playing careers ended. Aside from the 1993 season, when Kuiper worked as an announcer for the Colorado Rockies, they have been paired together since. Miller, the 2010 Ford C. Frick Award winner, started calling games for the Giants in 1997 while Flemming has worked with the team since 2003.

Krukow suffers from inclusion body myositis, which prevents him from making road trips with the team. Simon detailed “one tweak on his new contract” that Krukow is “particularly pleased with.”

“As MLB has added more exclusive national broadcasts that take Krukow off the NBC Sports Bay Area airwaves, he said his new deal allows him to shift to the radio team on KNBR for games,” Simon wrote. “It means Krukow will call all 81 home games this season, in addition to 23 away games, from the television station’s San Francisco studio, while Kuiper calls the road games from the stadium.”

Awful Announcing readers regarded San Francisco’s crew as being the best in the league in 2023 and second-best in 2024. The Giants announcers have never ranked outside of the top two in any poll, dating back to the first in 2014. Notably, they were first in 2014 — when the Giants won the World Series and in 2017 — when the Giants lost 98 games.

Given how long the announcers have all been with the team — and how popular they are — there was never any serious question about whether Kuiper, Krukow, Miller and Flemming would return.

“The neat thing about it is that it’s just an assumption,” Baer said, per Simon. “Nobody would [doubt] that they’re part of the family.”