Screenshot from Gerrit Cole Yankees press conference

Gerrit Cole is preparing to make his season debut for the New York Yankees, only it won’t be on the pitching mound.

After learning their ace would be undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, Yankee fans came to terms with the fact that they wouldn’t be seeing Gerrit Cole this season. But that will change next Tuesday, when Cole tries his hand at broadcasting.

Cole joined the YES Network’s Jack Curry on a recent edition of Yankees News & Views. And during the podcast, Curry noted Cole will be featured on YES and in the booth for an upcoming Yankee game.

ICYMI, @GerritCole45 is going to join the YES booth! He’ll make an appearance during Tuesday’s game vs the Angels, & he looked ahead to it on the latest edition of Yankees News & Views with @JackCurryYES pic.twitter.com/CC28bLvsiY — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 12, 2025



“Yes, I’m going to be on the air,” Cole admitted with a smile. “I’m very excited. It was brought to me and offered to me, and I think it will be a really cool experience. So, I’m gonna check it out and see what it’s all about.”

According to YES, Cole will be in the booth for next Tuesday’s Yankee game against the Los Angeles Angels, from the Bronx. For the Yankees, incorporating a new analyst into their TV booth shouldn’t be a challenge. YES regularly rotates through a large cast of analysts that can sometimes hinder the broadcast from achieving the type of chemistry and continuity needed to be dubbed the best booth in baseball, an honor bestowed upon their crosstown rivals from SNY.

Cole will be 35 yeas old the next time he takes the mound, and it’s very possible the former Cy Young Award winner is starting to think about a potential second career in broadcasting after baseball. But even if he’s great in the booth next Tuesday, with three years remaining on his playing contract after this season, the Yankees certainly won’t want to rush Cole into retirement.