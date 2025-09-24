Photo credit: Sportsnet

As the Toronto Blue Jays cling to first place, George Springer thinks the New York Yankees are being aided by Major League Baseball.

Despite what Michael Kay thinks, the Blue Jays are a first-place team. And they have been for more than two months. But as the Yankees continue to close the gap in the final week of the season, Springer appears to believe the fix in.

Springer reached his conclusion after hitting what looked to be a bases loaded double in the second inning of Toronto’s Tuesday night game with the Boston Red Sox, only for the umpire to call it a foul ball. Springer then proceeded to strike out on a pitch that was outside the zone.

The next inning, Sportsnet showed Springer venting to Blue Jays manager John Schneider in the dugout. And during their conversation, Springer appeared to say, “If they want New York to win, just tell me and give it to them already!”

George Springer wonders if MLB wants Yankees to win division after blown call, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/NVJ683SRwV — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) September 24, 2025



It’s a wild accusation, but to be fair, Springer made the comment to his manager in the heat of the moment as emotions were running high. Springer likely didn’t expect a TV camera to be on him when he dropped the hot take.

The usually mundane division rivalry between the Yankees and Blue Jays has reached new heights this season. It began to heat up when Yankees play-by-play voice Michael Kay claimed the Blue Jays weren’t worthy of being a first-place team in July, which sparked a back-and-forth with Sportsnet broadcaster Jamie Campbell.

The slights continued earlier this month when Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez said, “the Yankees – they’re not a good team.” And the rivalry may have now reached its apex with Springer’s accusation. MLB probably isn’t fixing the season for the Yankees and against the Blue Jays. But considering the way this season has gone, a playoff series between both teams wouldn’t be the worst thing.