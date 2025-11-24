Credit: Troy Roland / USA TODAY NETWORK

Geoff Arnold won’t be returning to the Orioles’ broadcast booth in 2026.

The Mid-Atlantic Sports Network chose not to renew Arnold’s contract after it expired following the 2025 season, The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli reported.

It’s a surprising move for a broadcaster who seemed to be on the rise. Arnold won the 2023 Maryland Sportscaster of the Year award and was recently named one of Front Office Sports’ 26 play-by-play announcers to watch. He was even a finalist for the Marlins’ primary TV job last year, which eventually went to Jack McMullen.

Arnold joined MASN in 2020 after spending five years calling games for the Frederick Keys, Baltimore’s Class-A affiliate. He worked as the Orioles’ lead radio voice while also filling in on TV behind Kevin Brown, who splits time calling college football, basketball, and softball for ESPN along with Sunday Night Baseball Statcast altcasts.

Arnold’s departure is expected to be the only major change to Baltimore’s broadcast setup for 2026, though The Athletic notes several teams could scale back operations with a potential work stoppage looming after next season.

Brown will continue as the lead TV voice alongside analysts Jim Palmer and Ben McDonald. Melanie Newman, Brett Hollander, and Scott Garceau will likely split the remaining play-by-play duties for a broadcast team that ranked 15th in Awful Announcing’s 2025 MLB local radio booth rankings, as well as fill in for Brown when called upon.