Credit: PIX 11

Broadcasters Gary Cohen, Ron Darling, and Keith Hernandez continue to be an isolated bright light in a very dark season for the New York Mets.

On the verge of earning “the worst team money can buy” moniker for the second time in franchise history, the 2026 Mets and their near $400 million payroll have already hit what has been perceived as “rock bottom” several times this season. And they did it again on Wednesday, losing a doubleheader to the Chicago Cubs to fall a season-worst 12 games below .500.

But worse than the losses may have been the way they lost, with the infield deplorably committing six errors in the nightcap. And like most Mets fans, Cohen couldn’t take what he was watching anymore.

“This is the kind of game that causes re-evaluations. You can profess all you want about being confident in the team you have, but this has been nothing short of ugly.” – Gary Cohen https://t.co/fgiqMTrLyf pic.twitter.com/9CdUVWjZrN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 25, 2026

“I mean, what do you say at this point? I mean, this team is in the depths of despair,” Cohen said during the ninth inning of the PIX 11 broadcast produced by SNY. “Can’t get starting pitching to hold the other team at bay, struggling with their offense, and now the defense falls apart. SIX infield errors. Unprecedented.”

After giving up three more runs in the ninth, Cohen went off on the Mets again as they took their final at-bats of the 10-5 loss to Chicago.

“This is the kind of game that causes re-evaluations,” Cohen said bluntly as the camera panned to Mets manager Carlos Mendoza. “You can profess all you want about being confident in the team you have, but this has been nothing short of ugly.”

Cohen was all but calling for Mendoza to lose his job, without actually saying the manager’s name. After 81 games, everyone is tired of hearing Mendoza and the rest of the team talk about how they know they’re better than this. Because as much as they attempt to profess confidence, there have been zero signs of life with this team.

“It’s certainly a low point, it feels like rock bottom,” Darling added before subtly calling out team president David Stearns. “All the errors, three of them were made by Gold Glovers, guys that don’t make those kinds of errors. But this is a team also that puts people that have played mostly at one position, now sent to play other positions. They don’t have a lot of experience, and these things kind of happen. So when you’re in an organization that is really trying to preach run prevention, that doesn’t help.”

It was Stearns who preached run prevention, and nearly every move he made in the offseason in an attempt to prevent runs has been a bust. After falling one game short of the playoffs in 2025, Stearns reshaped the Mets by dumping Pete Alonso for Jorge Polanco and Bo Bichette, dealing Brandon Nimmo for Marcus Semien, acquiring Luis Robert Jr., signing Devin Williams, and trading for Freddy Peralta. Every move has failed.

Polanco can’t get on the field, Bichette is having the worst season of his career, Semien looks washed, Robert Jr. has been out since April, Williams might not be able to pitch in New York, and Peralta has been more of a backend of the rotation pitcher than an ace. Additionally, this lineup was built to rely on Mark Vientos and Brett Baty, who continue to prove they’re not capable of being consistent major leaguers. The only bright spot in the lineup has been Juan Soto at times, who has excelled at hitting meaningless home runs when healthy.

But as bad as the Mets have been this season, they’re still a team worth watching because of their broadcast. Fans can count on Cohen, Darling, and Hernandez to pull no punches. They don’t just focus on the positives by making the season about the development of Carson Benge, A.J. Ewing, or Nolan McLean. This entire season has been rock bottom for the Mets, and their fans aren’t looking to be sold a positive spin. But Gary, Keith, and Ron took their gloves off, and they’ll remain off for as long as the Mets continue to put an embarrassing product on the field.