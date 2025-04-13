Photo credit: SNY

Things are not exactly going smoothly for the Athletics during the early portion of their stay in Sacramento. Another embarrassing moment happened during Saturday’s game against the New York Mets. And since the game was against the Mets, Gary Cohen and Ron Darling were on hand to narrate.

New York’s Jose Siri was injured during his second inning at-bat when he hit a foul ball off of his knee. Siri left the game, initially returning to the Mets dugout but later had to leave the field entirely for treatment. That meant a cart was needed, which is where the problems began.

Fortunately, the cart Siri was loaded onto had no problem. Another cart trailing behind it wasn’t so lucky — which caused a delay in the game.

“The problem now, down the left field line, is one of the carts looks like it ran out of gas,” Darling said. “So Siri’s is all good. But now there’s one they’re pushing to get it off the field ’cause it doesn’t have any gas.”

“Well, you know, we used to have a saying, back when I was doing Minor League Baseball in the 1980s,” Cohen said. “Whenever something like that would happen, we’d say, ‘That’s why they call it the Minor Leagues.’ And here you go. So, it may take a while to be able to start this bottom of the second inning until they can get that cart through the gate and get the gate closed.”

“This is something out of Keystone Cops right here,” Darling added.

While the job was almost done, there was one final task that had to be completed. The cart needed to be pushed beyond the left field wall so the gate could be closed. That meant pushing it up a slight incline, which was easier said than done.

“Now they’re not strong enough to get it up the little incline,” Darling said.

“Well the security guard who’s standing there and watching, he might be able to provide some assistance,” Cohen added. “But he’s in charge of the door.”

“That’s right,” Darling said.

Fortunately, they managed to get the cart up the incline with the door closed.

It’s been anything but a smooth operation in Sacramento for the Athletics. The first game there was riddled with technical problems, creating significant issues for all of the broadcasts — both radio and television.

And while issues like this — a cart breaking down on the field — could happen to any team, they seem to happen to the A’s a lot more than any other team.