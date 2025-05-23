A fan watches a Mets-Red Sox game as SNY's Gary Cohen criticizes hit Yankees-Mets split hat. Photo Credit: SNY Photo Credit: SNY
When it comes to New York baseball, fans have two options — the New York Yankees and the New York Mets. There is no cheering for booth and there’s certainly no wearing apparel for both. That’s the opinion of Gary Cohen anyway.

During Wednesday night’s game between the Mets and Boston Red Sox, cameras spotted a fan at Fenway Park wearing a Mets jersey and a split logo hat. To the viewer’s left was a Mets logo. Next to it was a Yankees logo.

Cohen, calling the game for the Mets on SNY, made no effort to hide his disgust.

“I’m sorry, that is illegal,” Cohen said. “You may not wear that hat. That is not kosher. Not legal. Not OK. It’s New York. Make up your mind.”

Cohen was not the only person to feel that way.

Cohen continued, comparing the hat to food choices.

“Do you want saurkraut on your hot dog or do you want onions on your hot dog? Do you want nova on your bagel and schmear or do you want white fish? Mets or Yankees?”

