Credit: SNY

Players keep wasting ABS challenges, and Gary Cohen is tired of it.

The challenge system only works when teams treat it as a resource, not a reflex, and so far in 2026, too many players have been doing the latter. The Mets 10-2 win over the Tigers on Tuesday was the latest example, and the New York Mets play-by-play announcer had some thoughts to get off his chest.

In the second inning, with the Mets already trailing 2-0 and facing Jack Flaherty, Mets designated hitter MJ Melendez challenged a 1-1 pitch. Not a 3-2 pitch with runners on base. Not a bases-loaded situation in the seventh. A 1-1 pitch. In the second inning. Down two runs.

“The managers are gonna have to get a hold of this because these hitters are challenging calls and losing challenges for their team early in games in non-leverage situations, and it’s just bad for your club,” Cohen opined.

Gary Cohen believes managers will have to get a handle on the ABS challenge process because hitters continue to lose challenges in low-leverage situations. “It’s just bad for the club.” pic.twitter.com/qIxLrcLCfi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 13, 2026

“Listen, the two worst at it are pitchers and hitters. Why? Because they’re fully invested in the throwing of it and the at-bat,” added Ron Darling. “Their eyes are deceiving them. That’s what’s happening. But I know what you’re saying, Gary. This should be a team challenge each and every time, and you should really be cognizant of holding at least one of them for a late situation — maybe bases loaded or whatever. It just seems to me to be very selfish at times.”

Cohen offered what a good challenge looks like by comparison. In the first inning, Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez challenged a 3-2 pitch with a runner on base.

“That makes sense,” Cohen said. “That’s a high-leverage spot. But you can’t be doing it leading off the inning.”

Melendez is in good — or rather, bad — company. Earlier this season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. challenged a pitch that was right down the middle with the Yankees leading 12-4 in the ninth inning, prompting Michael Kay to wonder if Chisholm was hoping for a computer malfunction.

The challenge system is still relatively new, and players are still calibrating, but this isn’t a learning curve problem so much as a selfishness problem. Players are reacting to their own at-bats rather than thinking about what their team might need in the seventh inning with the bases loaded. Until managers step in and take the decision out of individual players’ hands, expect more wasted challenges and more exasperated broadcasters.