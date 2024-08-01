Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

No one trades banter like Gary Cohen and Keith Hernandez (not to omit Ron Darling) during an SNY broadcast, particularly during a New York Mets loss. With the Mets down big in Wednesday’s 7-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins, Cohen used it as an opportunity to check Hernandez.

It’s not that his partner had gone off the rails; we know that’s happened to Hernandez numerous times on and off the air. And Hernandez had already been particularly cheeky in this series, as he had no idea who Lin-Manuel Miranda was when Cohen prompted him.

Rather than allowing Hernandez to create more headlines for himself, Cohen checked the Mets Hall of Famer about how he referred to the baseball team from the Twin Cities.

“By the way, I am not convinced that the Twins like being referred to as the ‘Twinkies,'” Cohen chimed in. “Just saying it feels a little derogatory.”

Gary Cohen checks Keith Hernandez for calling the Twins the Twinkies. “I am not convinced the Twins like being referred to as the Twinkies. Just saying, feels a little derogatory…I don’t want you to raise any ire.” pic.twitter.com/Kz3PVFRJ0A — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 31, 2024

While Hernandez playfully insisted “Twinkies” was a term of endearment, Cohen countered that it might be perceived like “Twinkie the Kid,” suggesting it could ruffle some feathers in the Twin Cities.

“No. No. I mean it very compassionately,” Hernandez said. “Nothing but positive waves on that. We used to call them the Twinkies. I always thought it was a cool name. I’ll call them the Twins.”

“That’s OK. You can call them whoever you want,” Cohen quipped. “I just, I don’t want you to raise any ire on the other side. I mean, we don’t see them that often.”

Later, Hernandez added that he wouldn’t dare call any Twins legend Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Cesar Tovar, or Bob Allison “Twinkies.”

Cohen countered that Hernandez had inadvertently answered his own question.

“Well, maybe that should tell you exactly where we’re at,” he said.

Then, Cohen and Hernandez proceeded to be just guys being dudes, as they riffed off as many obscure Minnesota Twins players as they could think of.

And that’s just another day in the SNY broadcast booth.

[SNY]