Credit: SNY

Keith Hernandez seems legitimately upset about having no biological grandchildren, but that didn’t stop Gary Cohen from poking fun.

It was the rant heard round the world earlier this week, when Hernandez complained about witnessing the end of his bloodline. As Daniel Lynch IV came in to pitch for the Kansas City Royals during their 16-12 win over the New York Mets Tuesday night, it sent Hernandez and Cohen down an unexpected path. While discussing names being passed down from one generation to the next, Hernandez reconciled with his family line being “burnt” by his kids.

Hernandez does have two grandchildren, whom he loves dearly, but they’re not his biological grandchildren, which means they don’t carry his genes. And according to Hernandez, there are no biological grandchildren on the way for him or his brother, marking the end of their family line. It’s clearly a sore subject for Hernandez, and Cohen sought to poke him right in the sore spot Wednesday night.

As the broadcast returned from a commercial break in the fourth inning of the Mets’ 6-2 win over Kansas City, SNY shared pictures of local little leaguers, promoting a place for other teams and families to similarly submit photos of their kids wearing baseball uniforms.

“Some little leaguers, none of whom are Keith’s grandkids…sorry, Keith” – Gary Cohen https://t.co/pmNSQx66uQ pic.twitter.com/Ld0a2ap8y9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 9, 2026

“Some little leaguers,” Cohen said with excitement. “None of whom are Keith’s grandkids. Sorry, Keith. I couldn’t help myself.”

“That’s okay,” Hernandez answered with a chuckle. “Some people can’t take a joke, you know?”

But it didn’t seem like a joking matter 24 hours earlier, when Hernandez turned the SNY broadcast into a venting session, airing his grievances about having no heir to his genes.

“My two are in their 40s; they’re not going to have kids. I won’t go into one of them,” Hernandez said Tuesday night. “That’s not gonna happen. So the line is burnt. It’s burnt. It just burned down.”

“There’s no passing down. We’re done. My brother and I are done, we’re done,” Hernandez insisted with disappointment. “It just seems like a terrible waste.”

A terrible waste might sound harsh. But think of it from Hernandez’s perspective. He’s the one who has to look in the mirror every morning knowing none of that hair, mustache, athletic talent, or candor will be passed down to the next generation.

It seemed like a rant Hernandez wanted to get off his chest. He started discussing the end of his family line an inning earlier, and Cohen even prompted him to go back to the discussion after it was cut short by commercial. And 24 hours later, Cohen found a spot to bring it up one more time.