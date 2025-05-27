Credit: SNY

The New York Mets announcing booth might not know much about furries, but they sure do seem to talk about them quite a bit.

The Mets hosted the Chicago White Sox on Monday. SNY announcers Gary Cohen and Ron Darling were on the call in the bottom of the 2nd when cameras spotted a bunch of furries sitting together in the stands.

“Oh,” said a startled Cohen. “Was that a convention?”

“There’s a lot of stuff going on here other than the quality baseball game,” added Darling.

“Seems a little warm, for, uh…yeah,” said Cohen as he trailed off and returned to the game.

Sadly, Keith Hernandez wasn’t present to offer his thoughts on the furries. However, we have a pretty good sense of what he might have said, thanks to a game last season in Pittsburgh that coincided with a furry convention. During the game, SNY cameras showed a group of furries taking in the scenery on the Allegheny River just behind left field.

“You think that the non-furries there are the partners of the furries? Or are they just people who incidentally showed up for the cruise? I mean, they are just out in the sun in those very hot costumes,” said Cohen.

“I understand,” said Hernandez. “And they smell…”