Credit: PIX 11

Whatever Michael Kay was trying to accomplish by speaking out against an SNY ad airing during his radio show, the backlash he’s still receiving probably wasn’t it.

Last month, SNY paid for a commercial on ESPN New York during The Michael Kay Show, promoting their broadcast of the Subway Series featuring Gary Cohen, Keith Hernandez, and Ron Darling as “the best booth in baseball.” After hearing that ad on his radio show, Kay, who is the TV play-by-play voice of the New York Yankees, took issue with the commercial and argued, “I think our booth is the best in baseball.”

While Kay is totally just in defending the product he and his rotating cast of analysts produce for Yankees fans on YES Network, the radio host and play-by-play voice was widely mocked on social media for speaking out against the SNY ad. And one month later, the backlash continues.

Round two of the Subway Series kicked off Tuesday night, with the Mets’ broadcast airing on PIX11, although it was produced by SNY as part of their long-standing partnership to air a package of Mets games. And while returning from a commercial break during the fifth inning, Cohen had an ad read for CFSC.

Michael Kay probably shouldn’t watch this pic.twitter.com/cxt4PX5N5L — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 24, 2024



“Mets baseball is brought to you by CFSC, go to any of our locations to pick up your prepaid Yes debit card,” Cohen read before taking note of the ‘Yes’ debit card. “YES is running an ad on our broadcast?”

It wasn’t a YES ad, it was a Yes ad. But the irony of the commercial airing during a Mets broadcast while Michael Kay was sitting in the next booth was too good for Cohen to pass up.

“Yes, indeed.” Darling chimed in. “You know how that goes, Kay.”

“Fine with me,” Cohen added to clearly poke fun at Kay for making such a fuss over an SNY ad airing during his radio broadcast.

This wasn’t the first time Cohen and the Mets broadcast team teased Kay for his gripe with SNY having the gall to claim they have the “best booth in baseball” to his face. SNY isn’t alone, however, earlier this month Awful Announcing’s readers agreed, ranking the Mets booth No. 1 in Major League Baseball, while Kay’s Yankees both was voted No. 22.

[SNY]