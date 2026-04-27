Credit: SNY

The New York Mets just finished a series that was as embarrassing as their 12-game losing streak, if not more so.

New York followed its 12-game losing streak with two straight wins vs. the Minnesota Twins, but the wheels came off (again) in a big way this weekend vs. the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Colorado swept the Mets in a three-game series that included a doubleheader sweep on Sunday after Saturday’s game was rained out. The Mets scored one total run in Sunday’s home doubleheader and four runs overall in the series. This was all vs. a lowly Colorado team that went 43-119 last season, and with New York throwing high-profile pitchers Freddy Peralta, Nolan McLean, and Kodai Senga at the Rockies.

To the surprise of many, Carlos Mendoza has maintained his job as Mets manager through all of this (maybe not by the time you read this). A Mets team that was viewed as one of the top World Series contenders entering the season is now tied for an MLB-worst record of 9-19, and things just keep sinking to new lows.

During the nightcap of Sunday’s doubleheader, Mets announcers Gary Cohen and Ron Darling spoke about Mendoza and the team’s woes on the SNY broadcast while the Rockies led 3-0 in the fourth inning (that would be the final score).

“I know that managing is a much more delicate operation than it used to be, but at some point, you gotta call people out.” Gary Cohen on Carlos Mendoza and the Mets, in what would become a Rockies 3-0 win and three-game (and doubleheader) sweep. #MLBpic.twitter.com/IreYpUqzDc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 27, 2026

“In between games, Carlos Mendoza was inferring that he didn’t appreciate the effort in the first game (a 3-1 Mets loss), you know? He needed more,” Darling said. “It’s a real tough thing to mention that because, first thing, people go, ‘Well, you’re in charge of that.’ That’s not completely true. It’s on the players to do that. But when you say that, it indicts all.”

“Well, it’s a shot across the bow,” Cohen said.

“Yeah, like wake up,” Darling added.

“And this is a meritocracy,” Cohen explained. “There are no scholarships at the big-league level, particularly for a team that has one of the highest payrolls in the history of baseball. And I know that managing is a much more delicate operation than it used to be, but at some point, you gotta call people out.”

“You do have to call people out,” Darling responded. “The problem is, as we saw with [Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox], sometimes have less on their plate than managers years ago. But that is where the blame falls, and it always will.”

“Always,” Cohen agreed. “It’s a lot easier to fire the manager than fire the people above them.”

Keith Hernandez surely would have had plenty to say about this as well on the Mets broadcast, but he’s recovering from back surgery.

Mets radio voice Howie Rose (who retires after this season) summarized where things are at for the team after the Rockies completed the sweep.

“You just have to wonder if some kind of move is coming, because there’s just nothing happening here right now for the New York Mets… swept by the Rockies today & in the series, & drop to 10 games under the .500 mark…” – Mets radio voice Howie Rosepic.twitter.com/aNHPqRWZtA https://t.co/B4kw3oa701 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 27, 2026

“And the Colorado Rockies have not only swept a doubleheader, they have swept a three-game series from the New York Mets, who today, in 18 innings, managed only one run. They score four runs in three games against the Colorado Rockies. And, you know, with an off day [Monday], you just have to wonder if some kind of move is coming, because there’s just nothing happening here right now for the New York Mets.”