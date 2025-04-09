Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins’ broadcasting teams are engaged in a cold war when it comes to calling out dumb decisions made by one another’s squads.

During the April 2nd contest between the National League East rivals, Marlins analyst Rod Allen roasted Mets third baseman Mark Vientos for throwing home instead of going for the double play, allowing a run to score.

“What is Vientos doing?… I don’t even know what he’s thinking.” – Marlins analyst Rod Allen roasting Mark Vientos for throwing home instead of going for the double play. pic.twitter.com/VgGFZPKMjq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 2, 2025

Later in that same game, the SNY broadcast returned to commercial and analyst Keith Hernandez was overheard on a hot mic saying “piss poor hitting,” which he later admitted was “intended for the Marlins.”

Tuesday night, the Mets and Marlins met once again. With New York leading 6-5 with one out in the bottom of the sixth, Pete Alonso stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. Miami’s fielders all moved closer to the plate in a decision that baffled SNY announcer Gary Cohen. Never one to mince words, the Mets’ play-by-play man let it be known that he found the decision strange. And his concerns were justified moments later when Alonso ripped the ball into left-center past a centerfielder who was playing very shallow, driving in three runs.

Gary Cohen is beside himself as the Marlins played their infield in with the bases loaded. (After intentionally walking Juan Soto). “What is going on? Why? Why would you set up the double play and then not play for the double play? Something is askew.” pic.twitter.com/8zJ7RVcrZy — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 8, 2025

“What is going on?” asked Cohen. “Why? Why would you set up the double play and then not play for the double play? Something is askew.”

Cohen had more to say on the matter, but Alonso made his point before he could say anything further on the strategy.