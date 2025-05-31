Photo Credit: SNY

No announcers, even the best in the business, are fully immune from producing an announcer jinx. During Friday night’s game between the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets, Gary Cohen was guilty of one.

Huascar Brazobán has been one of MLB’s best relief pitchers over the first two months of the young season. Leading 3-1 in the seventh inning on Friday night, the Mets called on Brazobán. He retired Michael Toglia to start the inning, bringing Sam Hilliard to the plate with one out and nobody on base. Brazobán and Hilliard battled each other to a full count. Before the 3-2 pitch, Cohen noted the pitcher’s strong performance.

“Huascar Brazobán, at age 35, has found it,” Cohen said.

You probably know where this one is going. But for anyone unsure, Hilliard, in what Cohen noted was his first at-bat of the season, drilled the next pitch he saw over the right field fence for a home run.

Fortunately for Brazobán and the Mets, the jinx was confined to one pitch. He retired the next two hitters to get out of the seventh inning. Reed Garrett and Edwin Díaz then pitched perfect eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to secure what ended up as a 4-2 win for New York.