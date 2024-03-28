Mar 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Juan Soto (22) is congratulated after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Fubo is adding another regional sports network (RSN) to its lineup, with YES joining the fray hours before the 2024 New York Yankees season begins.

The streamer announced on Thursday.

“Fubo is thrilled to bring New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets coverage to fans in the New York City area just in time for the 2024 season,” said Todd Mathers, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, Fubo. “The addition of the YES Network to Fubo’s robust baseball offering – which is broader than any other streaming platform’s – means Yankees fans won’t miss a single pitch on YES. And, as Fubo is the only streaming platform to offer YES in its base plan, everyone in the family can enjoy the sports, news and entertainment content they love at an attractive price point.” “We are excited to reach an agreement with Fubo to bring YES and our best-in-class New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets coverage to Fubo subscribers,” said Jon Litner, CEO, the YES Network. “As interest in the Yankees continues to soar as we approach Opening Day and the team’s pursuit of its 28th World Series championship, Fubo streaming customers will now enjoy YES’ Emmy Award-winning Yankees coverage all season long.”

Fubo’s release also notes that the company now offers 35 RSNs, which includes the full suite of Bally Sports RSNs.

Earlier this month, Fubo added another RSN. Surprisingly, the streamer picked up MASN, which airs the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals.

