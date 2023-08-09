Aug 8, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (30) throws a fifth inning pitch against the Houston Astros at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles’ home game Tuesday night against the Houston Astros was their first since the situation involving the team removing broadcaster Kevin Brown from broadcasts came to light. And the crowd of Baltimore fans at Oriole Park at Camden Yards made it very clear they stand with Brown.

Awful Announcing and other outlets reported Monday that the reason for Brown not being on the team’s TV broadcasts on MASN as usual since July 23, and not on any of their broadcasts since July 26, was pre-game comments he made on July 23. Those comments were about how the Orioles had won more games against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023 than in the previous two years combined.

Since then, broadcasters and media figures from around MLB and beyond have weighed in support of Brown, and in support of critical commentary when warranted. And the fans chimed in in support of that Wednesday night, with a “Free Kevin Brown” chant very audible on the MASN broadcast (and also on other broadcasts in the seventh inning:

An audible and unmistakable "Free Kevin Brown" breaks out in the seventh inning at Camden Yards. pic.twitter.com/vjTbk4APd8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 9, 2023

Here’s how this sounded on the national TBS broadcast:

Chants of “Free Kevin Brown” erupt at Camden Yards. This is the TBS telecast. I did not hear this on MASN. pic.twitter.com/OSchZsrwpc — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 9, 2023

That’s remarkable to see. And it helps illustrate how wide the Brown story has spread, and how many people stand with him. And that support ranges from MLB announcers to CNN figures to fans.

Brown is reportedly set to return to Orioles’ broadcasts on Friday, Aug. 11.

