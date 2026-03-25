Syndication: The Des Moines Register

Frank Thomas is a Chicago White Sox legend. But his relationship with his former team is not in the best shape.

In fact, now he is suing them.

The Big Hurt built a Hall of Fame career across 19 years, 16 of them with the South Siders. He hit 521 home runs and won 2 MVPs during his prime with the White Sox. After his illustrious playing career, he had a stint as a Fox Sports MLB analyst.

But now Thomas is not seeing eye to eye with the club whose hat he wears immortalized in Cooperstown. Earlier this year, Thomas spoke out against the franchise after being snubbed in a Black History Month post from the team. But now he’s taking it a step farther.

Thomas sued the White Sox after the team used his name and number to promote their City Connect jerseys. He is also suing Nike and Fanatics.

Frank Thomas is suing the Chicago White Sox, Nike and Fanatics for selling City Connect jerseys using his name without receiving his permission or compensating him for it, per @royalpratt pic.twitter.com/XlMVXhyr6n — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 24, 2026

“The complaint we filed alleges violations of the Illinois Right to Publicity Act. Companies may not profit from anyone’s identity without their permission. We believe our filing speaks for itself,” Thomas’ attorneys told Fox 32 Chicago.

The suit says Frank Thomas is seeking damages, a share of the profits, and even a jury trial.

Thomas’ feud with the White Sox goes all the way back to the end of his playing days with the team in the mid-2000s as he traded barbs publicly with then General Manager Ken Williams. And it’s clear there’s still no love lost to this day.