Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Frank Thomas is the greatest player in Chicago White Sox history.

The “Big Hurt” holds the franchise record for home runs, runs batted in, runs, extra-base hits, slugging percentage, and on-base percentage, to name a few. He’s one of the best baseball players of the 1990s, winning the AL MVP twice and becoming the first player in MLB history to have seven straight seasons (1991-1997) with at least a .300 batting average, 100 RBI, 100 runs scored, 100 walks, and 20 home runs. He’s the first player in White Sox history to be elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on the first ballot (2014).

So, it’s understandable that Thomas took issue with a White Sox social media post about Black History Month that highlighted many key players and factoids in the franchise’s history, but only mentioned Thomas in a blurb about 1972 AL MVP Dick Allen.

In celebration of Black History Month, we reflect upon momentous firsts for the White Sox organization. pic.twitter.com/kCW4WmtamQ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) February 1, 2026

In case the White Sox delete the post, here are the graphics that accompanied a tweet with the caption, “In celebration of Black History Month, we reflect upon momentous firsts for the White Sox organization.”

Thomas responded to the official White Sox account on X.

I Guess the black player who made you rich over there and holds all your records is forgettable! Don’t worry I’m taking Receipts! — Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) February 1, 2026

“I Guess the black player who made you rich over there and holds all your records is forgettable!” Thomas posted to X. “Don’t worry I’m taking Receipts!”

The White Sox, owned by Jerry Reinsdorf, bought out Thomas’ contract after the 2005 season, and a public feud with Chicago general manager Kenny Williams continued in the years that followed. But in 2010, the White Sox retired Thomas’ No. 35, and they unveiled a life-size statue of Thomas in 2011.

It would seem that the relationship between Thomas and the organization is shaky again now.

Thomas was an MLB studio analyst for Fox Sports from 2014 through 2022, and he joined Apple as a Friday Night Baseball special correspondent in 2023.