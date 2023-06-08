Apple’s Friday Night Baseball broadcast continued to bolster its coverage by adding Hall of Famer Frank Thomas as a special correspondent according to Front Office Sports.

He begins his new gig in the form of an interview with Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout ahead of their game against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, June 9 on Apple TV+.

His pregame interview with Trout is part of his responsibilities which also include game analysis.

It also appears they’re taking a more casual approach to Thomas’ duties. His pre-recorded interviews will take place on the field and around the batting cages.

This isn’t Thomas’ first on-screen gig either. Not by a long shot.

The five-time All-Star career spent time on Fox Sports’ MLB panel during regular-season and postseason games.

However, after Fox Sports hired Hall of Fame shortstop and Yankees legend Derek Jeter this year, Thomas’ services were no longer needed. Jeter will take over The Big Hurt’s seat beginning with June’s London Series, July’s All-Star Game, and the playoffs.

Thomas has also served as an analyst with NBC Sports Chicago covering the White Sox after spending 16 years with the team across his 19-year career.

Friday Night Baseball returned for its sophomore season on April 7, bringing the talents of Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), Heidi Watney (sideline reporter), Alex Faust (play-by-play), Ryan Spilborghs (analyst), and Tricia Whitaker (sideline reporter).

[Front Office Sports]