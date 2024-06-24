Screengrab: ESPN

The New York Mets are unmatched when it comes to clinging onto things that can be used as a rallying cry for the team and its fans.

While the team is in its Grimace Era, currently 9-2 since the beloved purple blob threw out the first pitch, there’s also the presence of veteran infielder José Iglesias. Iglesias, who moonlights as a recording artist under the name Candelita, has brought a jolt of energy with his play on the field and his unreleased Latin pop anthem “OMG.”

It’s quickly become an obsession for the Mets. They’ve since adopted it as the unofficial team rallying cry, blasting it after home runs and letting its energy course through the clubhouse after wins.

Here’s more from The Athletic’s Will Sammon:

Whenever the Mets hit a home run, players celebrate by singing the chorus to Iglesias’ song. Recently, it’s gone beyond the clubhouse and dugout. In New York’s last homestand, “OMG” was played over the stadium speakers at Citi Field each time a player hit a home run.

So, it was only fitting that ESPN asked a Mets player about the Latin pop anthem prior to the team’s Sunday Night Baseball matchup against the Cubs. Francisco Alvarez was bestowed that honor and asked what was driving the Mets to victory. Is it Grimace or “OMG?”

ESPN is getting to the bottom of what is driving the Mets to victory: Grimace or “OMG.” First up, Francisco Alvarez pic.twitter.com/4JTN0xLPDO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 24, 2024

“I love ‘Oh My God,’ I love that because when we hit a homer, we play the music and (sing the chorus) ‘Oh My God,'” Alvarez told ESPN’s Eduardo Pérez. “And like now, we’re on a roll, and we hit a homer, and everybody’s like, ‘Oh My God.’ It’s very good; it’s very good to do that.”

Alvarez then demonstrated the hand motions that are choreographed with Iglesias’ anthem.

“I think Iglesias brings a lot of energy,” said Alvarez. “Every time we win, we hit a homer, we do something good, it’s ‘Oh My God.’ It’s great. That song’s great.”

And if the power of Grimace, friendship, and, most importantly, “OMG” are responsible for the Mets’ winning ways, they’re going to play the aforementioned song until the wheels fall off.

