Though he’s in the midst of a down year in 2024, Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez has proven himself to be one of MLB’s brightest young stars. Because of that, he’ll be featured in a new Fox Sports documentary, airing on Tuesday, July 16 on FS1.

The feature includes interviews with J.P. Crawford, Ken Griffey Jr, and Alex Rodriguez, among others.

Here’s a trailer.

Welcome to the J-Rod Show is a co-production between Fox Sports Films, Religion of Sports, and MLB, and is directed by Bryant Robinson.

Here’s Fox’s synopsis of the film, which includes a quote from Rodriguez.

“It was an honor to welcome the team from FOX Sports and Religion of Sports to follow my offseason process and tell a part of my story,” said Rodríguez in the press release regarding the announcement of the documentary. “I hope this film inspires others to have the same passion to always chase their dreams, as I continue to chase mine.”

After emerging as a baseball phenomenon in the Dominican Republic, Rodríguez taught himself English, moved to the United States as a teenager and rose through the Seattle Mariners’ Minor League system as a top prospect. Using the off-season to get in-shape and improve his technique, he made the leap from Double-A to the Majors with immense pressure on him to succeed. Despite making the Opening Day roster for his 2022 MLB debut with the Mariners, Rodríguez faced a rocky start to his rookie season. With perseverance, he won the hearts of Seattle baseball fans not only with his on-field performance, but with his infectious smile, charm, and charisma. He soon became the new face of the franchise and a hopeful catalyst for Seattle to win its first World Series title. “Julio’s enthusiasm for baseball and for life is infectious and Religion of Sports is proud to tell his story… at least his fascinating story so far,” said Victor Buhler, Senior Vice President, Development and Production, Religion of Sports. “Julio has hit incredible heights already, but his journey is only just beginning. Our film shows a player on the path to become potentially one of the all-time greats.” The film is not solely about making it in the big leagues, it’s a story about the grit and resilience needed to achieve a dream in the face of adversity in life and on the field. Now age 23 and in his third Major League season, Rodríguez’s story has only just begun.

Despite his struggles in 2024, Julio Rodriguez is the type of player MLB should be spotlighting, a cornerstone of the league for years to come who lit up the Home Run Derby in each of the last two seasons.

Welcome to the J-Rod Show premieres on Tuesday, July 16 at 11:30 p.m. on FS1 following Fox’s broadcast of the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

