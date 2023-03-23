On Thursday, Fox Sports released their schedule of live MLB broadcasts for the 2023 season. The season begins for Fox on Saturday, April 1st and the company’s regular season coverage ends on Saturday, September 30th.

Throughout the season, Fox is hammering primetime games on Saturdays, beginning in May. Throughout April, Fox’s broadcast network has just three afternoon windows (April 1st, 22nd, and 29th), with the remainder of the windows (six in total) airing on FS1 in both the afternoon and evening.

In addition to the Fox primetime windows over the late spring and summer, FS1 has afternoon and primetime windows over the course of the season, highlighted by an Angels-White Sox matchup in primetime on Memorial Day. Most of the FS1 windows are on Mondays and Saturdays.

Fox will also air a game from the Cubs-Cardinals London Series on Saturday afternoon in June (which will feature Derek Jeter in studio) and July’s All-Star Game.

In August and September, Fox also has primetime games on Thursdays. Those dates are August 3rd, August 17th, September 14th (which will feature Yankees-Red Sox), and September 21st. Football season kiboshes most of the Saturday evening games in September, with games airing in primetime on Fox just twice throughout the month – on September 2nd and September 30th, the final Saturday of the regular season.

